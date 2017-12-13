Braun Strowman wants a match with AJ Styles

Braun Strowman did an interview with the Metro in the United Kingdom. Here he talks about wanting to wrestle AJ Styles…



AJ Styles is definitely someone I’d like to get in and have a singles match with. Other than that, there’s not a whole lot of guys I haven’t worked with yet.

Here he talks about Finn Balor:

Finn and I are good friends behind the scenes, but I haven’t had a lot of opportunities to work with him. We worked a couple of times recently at some live events, but I really haven’t had a lot of time to be in a programme with him to pick his brains.

He’s suggested stuff here and there, and they’ve helped me out. Everyone in the locker room is here to help one another, there’s no toxicity going around where people are trying to stab each other in the back. We’re all here to make the product better, and continue to show the world that we are the best at this.

Heel vs. Babyface

I like working as a bad guy, and I don’t plan on changing the way that I work if they want me to be a good guy.

I’m Braun Strowman, you can’t put me in a category with anyone. I’m my own entity, there’s nobody else like me, so I’m going to continue going out there to be Braun. I’m no good guy or bad guy, I’m Braun.

