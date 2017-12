12/12/17 Smackdown live viewership

Smackdown this week drew 2,481,000 viewers, down 12,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Coverage of the Alabama Senate election and the NBA pushed Smackdown down to #7 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

credit: Showbuzzdaily.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)