12/11/17 Raw viewership

– Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,684,000 viewers this week, down 129,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. It was the least-viewed Raw since June 12. Hour one started with 2,876,000 viewers, then went down to 2,608,000 viewers in the second hour, and 2,570,000 viewers in the third and final hour. Raw was #4, #5, and #6 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic. The NFL game on ESPN easily won the night with 11.7 million viewers.

source: Showbuzzdaily.com

