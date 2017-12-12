Video: Sean Waltman talks near death experience with Ric Flair

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and opened up about his near death experience, plus he revealed strange skills of past wrestlers!

X-Pac looked to Ric Flair for guidance when they were almost in a plane crash



“The only thing that, that I could think of was to look and see how [Ric] Flair was handling things…He was alright so I was alright…It must have been on the way back from Europe one time; it seems like they all are…When you just start dropping like that, you know, 500 thousand feet, whatever, shit starts flying and hitting the ceiling… the fucking plane feels like it’s going to break, ya know?…cool, calm, and collective…It wasn’t even close to the first time that I was in that situation. But that was a little more than, than your average turbulence…I just remember looking for Flair. I don’t remember looking to see what anyone else was doing or how they were reacting. I just remember going, ‘I wonder what Ric, how he’s handling that.”

How Kabuki could spray blood from his forehead



“He [The Great Kabuki] would bleed towards the end. He would bleed…and it would squirt out of his forehead.”

