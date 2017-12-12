Second Special Referee Added to WWE Clash of Champions Match, More Updates for Sunday’s Pay-Per-View

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight’s show that he will be the second special referee for Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, along with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

WWE has also confirmed The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango and Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley for Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for Clash of Champions, which takes place on Sunday from the TD Garden in Boston:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles

Lumberjack Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Rusev & Aiden English vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Usos

Special Referees: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon & SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura

If Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from WWE.

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango

Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley

