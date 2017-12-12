Second Special Referee Added to WWE Clash of Champions Match, More Updates for Sunday’s Pay-Per-View
SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight’s show that he will be the second special referee for Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, along with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.
WWE has also confirmed The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango and Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley for Sunday’s pay-per-view.
Below is the updated card for Clash of Champions, which takes place on Sunday from the TD Garden in Boston:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles
Lumberjack Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair
Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin
Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Rusev & Aiden English vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Usos
Special Referees: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon & SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura
If Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from WWE.
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango
Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley
