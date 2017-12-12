Paige on the leaked sex tape: “I made a stupid mistake”

“It’s just one of those things where I find it hard to be close with anybody. That’s exactly a reason why. I’m not a bad person. Those are the kinds of things that I don’t want to be known like that. People make mistakes, and I’ve made a ton of mistakes, and that was one of them. I was young, I was dumb, and I was like 19,20… I was dumb. Those are the kinds of things I just want to tell girls – social media is a big thing. Cameras are a big thing – just be careful with what you do with it, because you never know what’s going to happen in your future. I know I was already in a position where I know I could’ve made something of myself, and I made a stupid mistake. Now that’s something I have to live with every time I walk down the street, and people can see every part of me and it makes me sad. I’ve made jokes about it because it helps me heal, but when it’s someone like that, degrading me in a way, I don’t deserve that. It wasn’t my fault… I barricaded myself in the house for a couple of months, it was so bad to the point where I was contemplating suicide. I was so sad, that’s why I was doing so much stupid stuff. I was drinking heavily, I wasn’t doing drugs at that point. I was just in a really, really, really bad place.”

source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia





