Matt Cappotelli has terminal brain cancer

Dec 12, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Tough Enough winner given 5 years to live

Article from TMZ:

“WWE Tough Enough 3″ winner Matt Cappotelli has terminal brain cancer … but is still doing everything he can to fight the disease 6 months after the painful diagnosis.
Back in June, TMZ Sports reported on Matt’s second surgery to remove a brain tumor — over 10 years after he had one removed … and had his pro wrestling career cut short.
But this time, 10% of the Grade 4 tumor could not be operated on since it was too close to his brain stem … which gives Cappotelli 5 more years to live, at best — doctors told WDRB in Louisville﻿.”

