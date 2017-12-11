LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 12/11

Dec 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE RAW coverage from Cleveland with Kane vs. Strowman to crown a new #1 contender, Cesaro vs. Reigns for the WWE Intercontinental Title, Ambrose vs. Joe, Sheamus vs. Rollins and more…

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

