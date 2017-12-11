JR on Hogan: “The guy paid his price”

Dec 11, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Ross spoke with Business Insider this past week to promote his best selling book, Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling …

“The world has an interesting way of forgiving others. The guy paid his price. He had a trial. He lost jobs. He had a court case. I don’t know what more he needs to do. And why are we his judge and jury? If I were there, I would encourage that development. I don’t know what Terry – Hulk Hogan is able to do physically. I know he’s still training. He’s about my age – 64, but he’s in really good shape. He looks awesome. So, I would say that Hulk is – there’s a ticket for Hulk to punch somewhere to get back in WWE, at least on a reoccurring role-type basis, in my opinion.”

