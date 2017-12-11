Impact returning to Orlando for first taping of 2018

Impact Wrestling is returning to Orlando for more television tapings in the beginning of 2018 after several weeks worth of television shows airing from Ottawa in Canada. Today, the company announced that Universal Studios Orlando will be their home for their next set of tapings which will start on January 10 and run till January 15. Tapings are free for those who are inside the Universal Studios theme park. Anthem will be holding Impact tapings both in the United States and in Canada in 2018.

