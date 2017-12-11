EVOLVE 97 Results – 12/10/17 – Melrose, Massachusetts
1. Dominic Garrini defeated Craig Mitchell
2. Matt Knicks and Stevie Fierce defeated Brandon Watts and Stephen Wolf
3. Jarek 1:20 vs. Jason Kincaid (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)
4. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and James Drake) defeated Kyle The Beast and Shane Mercer
5. AR Fox defeated DJZ
6. Non-Title Three Way Match (Winner Gets To Book Himself In Any Match He Wants)
Darby Allin defeated Keith Lee and Tracy Williams (w/Stokely Hathaway)
7. FIP World Heavyweight Title Match
Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly) defeated Fred Yehi (c)
8. No Rope Break Match
Matt Riddle defeated WALTER (via Referee Stoppage)
9. EVOLVE Title Match
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Jaka (w/Stokely Hathaway)