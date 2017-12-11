EVOLVE 97 Results – 12/10/17 – Melrose, Massachusetts

Dec 11, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Dominic Garrini defeated Craig Mitchell

2. Matt Knicks and Stevie Fierce defeated Brandon Watts and Stephen Wolf

3. Jarek 1:20 vs. Jason Kincaid (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

4. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and James Drake) defeated Kyle The Beast and Shane Mercer

5. AR Fox defeated DJZ

6. Non-Title Three Way Match (Winner Gets To Book Himself In Any Match He Wants)
Darby Allin defeated Keith Lee and Tracy Williams (w/Stokely Hathaway)

7. FIP World Heavyweight Title Match
Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly) defeated Fred Yehi (c)

8. No Rope Break Match
Matt Riddle defeated WALTER (via Referee Stoppage)

9. EVOLVE Title Match
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Jaka (w/Stokely Hathaway)

