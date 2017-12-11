Cartoon WWE and NXT Superstars sing in this year’s WWE holiday greeting video

This year’s holiday greeting from WWE is a two-minute video featuring Southpark-like WWE and NXT Superstars cartoons singing a modified version of the Joy to the World.

John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Brock Lesnar, The New Day, Roman Reigns, and everyone else is in the hilarious, yet awesome-looking video that will surely bring a smile to everyone’s face. The changes in the song are also a touch of genius, with the song getting the WWE treatment.

You can see the video below.

