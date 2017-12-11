AS I SEE IT 12/11: Thoughts on aunforgettable night

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

Combat Zone Wrestling returned to Rastelli’s Kids Complex Saturday night for its year-end annual blow-out show Cage of Death event, with title changes, psychoviolence in the main event and beyond, an NWA World Heavyweight Title change, a Memphis legend making an appearance, and a shocking return/potential invasion angle.

First, CZW set another record for its 12th annual Toys for Tots collection….an estimated 600 toys, slightly more than last year. An incredible part of that was CZW fan Bob Manning, who drove up from near Glen Burnie, MD…snowstorm be damned. Why so remarkable? He did it with $1,000 OF TOYS. A literal truckful of toys which he bought through a $865 GoFundMe. So many toys that Kathie Fitzpatrick had to make three trips and employ others to help transport and store the toys, which will go to places such as Ronald McDonald House/Cooper Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as other agencies and groups.

It was a heroic effort on her part, on Bob Manning’s part, and on the part of the everyday fans and wrestlers of CZW, many who often don’t have enough for themselves and their own. So thank you on Kathie Fitzpatrick’s behalf…and the kids who’ll get to be a little more innocent for one more year because of CZW’s fans.

Combat Zone Wrestling returned to Rastelli’s Kids Complex last night for its year-end annual blow-out show Cage of Death event, with title changes, psychoviolence in the main event and beyond, an NWA World Heavyweight Title change, a Memphis legend making an appearance, and a shocking return/potential invasion angle.

First, CZW set another record for its 12th annual Toys for Tots collection….an estimated 600 toys, slightly more than last year. An incredible part of that was CZW fan Bob Manning, who drove up from near Glen Burnie, MD…snowstorm be damned. Why so remarkable? He did it with $1,000 OF TOYS. A literal truckful of toys which he bought through a $865 GoFundMe. So many toys that Kathie Fitzpatrick had to make three trips and employ others to help transport and store the toys, which will go to places such as Ronald McDonald House/Cooper Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as other agencies and groups.

A heroic effort on her part, on Bob Manning’s part, and on the part of the everyday fans and wrestlers of CZW, many who often don’t have enough for themselves and their own.

So thank you on Kathie Fitzpatrick’s behalf…and the kids who’ll get to be a little more innocent for one more year because of CZW’s fans.

Now to the matches:

* Dan O’Hare and Shlak won the Ultimate Opportunity Coin Challenge Cage of Death pre-show match and the Coin, pinning simultaneously AAW Pro Wrestling’s Kody Rice, Dan Berry, from Canada’s Alpha 1 Wrestling: Shane Sabre, and from Dojo Wars, G-Raver and Blackwater.

* Matt Tremont defeated Jimmy Lloyd by pinfall, with all sorts of plunder including thumbtacks, a bed of nails, a chair, and a soda can board

* Mr. (Conor) Claxton defeated Alex Colon by pinfall, with a guest appearance at the end by Danny Havoc

* David Starr defeated “All Ego” Ethan Page via pinfall after a shining wizard in easily the best pure wrestling match on the show. Starr did his best attempts to dive 20 rows deep I do wish CZW had done a little betetr job at explaining page’s extensive Ontario indy background to help get him over.

* The Rep defeated CZW Tag Team champions Dezmond Xavier/Zach Wentz, OVE (Jake/Dave Crist, aka OI4K) and Alex Reynolds/Matt Palmer to become the new champion.

* Nick Aldis defeated NWA Champion Tim Storm to win the NWA World Heavyweight title by pinfall, working Storm’s “injured” ribs. Pre-match, Memphis legend Austin Idol came out (sadly much of the crowd had zero clue who he was), telling the CZW referee to get out and brought out former Impact referee Brian Hebner to call the match

* Jimmy Jacobs doing his Zombie Princess character, looking like a cross between Boy George and Iggy Pop, defeated Jimmy Havoc by pinfall in an all-arena brawl. Fun was had including Jacobs spiking Havoc in the head, Havoc responded by stapling Jacobs in HIS head, chair throwing and all sorts of bloody fun.

* Greg Excellent and Crissy Rivera defeated Ace Romero when Excellent pinned Romero . Romero, who is the size of a large refrigerator…did an incredible dive early on. Chrissy Rivera continued her annual tradition of a sick bump, getting plowed through a table by Romero. Next of kin did not need to be called, though.

* MJF (with Penelope Ford) defeated CZW Wired TV Champ Joey Janela by rollup pinfall to become the new champion, including brawling throughout on to the floor until a dive off of the balcony of the venue. Post-match, Ford turned on MJF, again going back with Joey Janela.

* In the Cage of Death, CZW champion Rickey Shane Page retained his title, defeating Shane Strickland and Joe Gacy in a match that at some moments looked like something out of a snuff film; including the usual Cage of Death, augmented with multiple panes of glass, a normal scaffold, another scaffold of glass, a contraption of chairs draping down from the regular scaffold, barned wire tables, a drill (yes, a drill) being used like a weedwhacker, and a scene right out where the three took turns hitting each other in the head with light tubes ala the Three Stooges on crystal meth. Other highlight included Rickey Shane Page chokeslamming Joe Gacy through a flaming pane of glass, Page and Shane Strickland going through a glass scaffold.

Then the post-match fun. Game Changer Wrestling’s (CZW not-that-friendly competitor) Brett Lauderdale and GCW (and former CZW legend) Nick Gage went through the front door. Gage hit the Cage, with Matt Tremont and several others from the back came to visit. Gage demanded Page, Gacy and Strickland goet out, and told the crowd “that this wasn’t an angle, and was a straight shoot”. CZW has been trying hard to sell this as a shoot, but logic dictates that if a rival promoter crashed the ring at their largest show of the year…planned for over the last six months or more…a outright riot would have followed. Not to mention that GCW just happens to have a show this weekend in Howell, NJ, with a show title playing on the “Death” theme.

I say this every year, but I’ll say it again. Say what you want to about David Markland, Maven Bentley, Matt Tremont and the entire CZW in-ring and behind-the scenes roster; but do not EVER question their heart. Over 12 years, they have allowed for at least 2000 toys to be collected for children that go to the Ronald McDonald House at Camden’s Cooper Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as well as other agencies and groups helping during the Holidays. They’ve done far more to help children than some sanctimonious low-lives who presume to judge them as people.

Now to the matches:

* Dan O’Hare and Shlak won the Ultimate Opportunity Coin Challenge Cage of Death pre-show match and the Coin, pinning simultaneously AAW Pro Wrestling’s Kody Rice, Dan Berry, from Canada’s Alpha 1 Wrestling: Shane Sabre, and from Dojo Wars, G-Raver and Blackwater.

* Matt Tremont defeated Jimmy Lloyd by pinfall, with all sorts of plunder including thumbtacks, a bed of nails, a chair, and a soda can board

* Mr. (Conor) Claxton defeated Alex Colon by pinfall, with a guest appearance at the end by Danny Havoc

* David Starr defeated “All Ego” Ethan Page via pinfall after a shining wizard in easily the best pure wrestling match on the show. Starr did his best attempts to dive 20 rows deep I do wish CZW had done a little better job at explaining page’s extensive Ontario indy background to help get him over.

* The Rep defeated CZW Tag Team champions Dezmond Xavier/Zach Wentz, OVE (Jake/Dave Crist, aka OI4K) and Alex Reynolds/Matt Palmer to become the new champion.

* Nick Aldis defeated NWA Champion Tim Storm to win the NWA World Heavyweight title by pinfall, working Storm’s “injured” ribs. Pre-match, Memphis legend Austin Idol came out (sadly much of the crowd had zero clue who he was), telling the CZW referee to get out and brought out former Impact referee Brian Hebner to call the match

* Jimmy Jacobs doing his Zombie Princess character, looking like a cross between Boy George and Iggy Pop, defeated Jimmy Havoc by pinfall in an all-arena brawl. Fun was had including Jacobs spiking Havoc in the head, Havoc responded by stapling Jacobs in HIS head, chair throwing and all sorts of bloody fun.

* Greg Excellent and Crissy Rivera defeated Ace Romero when Excellent pinned Romero . Romero, who is the size of a large refrigerator…did an incredible dive early on. Chrissy Rivera continued her annual tradition of a sick bump, getting plowed through a table by Romero. Next of kin did not need to be called, though.

* MJF (with Penelope Ford) defeated CZW Wired TV Champ Joey Janela by rollup pinfall to become the new champion, including brawling throughout on to the floor until a dive off of the balcony of the venue. Post-match, Ford turned on MJF, again going back with Joey Janela.

* In the Cage of Death, CZW champion Rickey Shane Page retained his title, defeating Shane Strickland and Joe Gacy in a match that at some moments looked like something out of a snuff film; including the usual Cage of Death, augmented with multiple panes of glass, a normal scaffold, another scaffold of glass, a contraption of chairs draping down from the regular scaffold, barned wire tables, a drill (yes, a drill) being used like a weedwhacker, and a scene right out where the three took turns hitting each other in the head with light tubes ala the Three Stooges on crystal meth. Other highlight included Rickey Shane Page chokeslamming Joe Gacy through a flaming pane of glass, Page and Shane Strickland going through a glass scaffold.

Then the post-match fun. Game Changer Wrestling’s (CZW not-that-friendly competitor) Brett Lauderdale and GCW (and former CZW legend) Nick Gage went through the front door. Gage hit the Cage, with Matt Tremont and several others from the back. Gage demanded Page, Gacy and Stricklan get out, and told the crowd “that this wasn’t an angle, and was a straight shoot”. CZW has been selling this hard as a shoot, but logic says that if a rival promoter got over the ring barrier and into the ring and disrupted the largest show of the year, a riot might well have followed.

Say what you want to about promoter David Markland, Maven Bentley, Matt Tremont and all concerned. Say you don’t like their booking…or business decisions…their style…or any of the things we discuss endlessly online. But do not ever question the heart of those in this

Other independent wrestling promotions of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events helping communities with Toys for Tots collections, canned and non-perishable food collections, warn coat and clothing collections, and other charitable efforts. They get get a rap from some fans who don’t know better. They’re dismissed as “not WWE”, “too boring”, “all blood and guts”, “not professional”, and a hundred other things. Even a major wrestling website (note: not Dave Meltzer, who had been very helpful over the years with posting events) decided independent events that help their communities weren’t important to be on his site.

These promotions provide live entertainment for their communities, and at this time of year, they serve the communities they run shows in…and provide help that no one else does to those in need.

65 such events have been announced for the Holidays or already held:

November

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling raised $775 cash, 10 new bikes valued at $800 and $500+ in toys (total donation of over $2000) at the November 4 19th anniversary show (as well as collected toys at the October 7 show)

* Cassidy Christie Memorial Show raised $2,300 for the Cassidy Christie Memorial College Scholarship Fund. Cassidy Christie is the 11 year old daughter of longtime Michigan wrestler Pete Christie who died from a rare form of cancer in November 2015.

* Smash Wrestling held a show in Cobourg, ON in support of Fighting the Truth on November 10. Fighting the Truth is a non-profit organization which raises awareness for mental illness and alcohol and substance abuse in sports.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presented its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. Just over 200 pounds of canned and non-perishable food was collected for Shepard’s Table.

* Fighting for Autism partnered with Dynamo Pro Wrestling in a benefit show on November 11 in St. Charles, MO.

* Northern Tier Wrestling presented Fight for the Cure on November 12th in Towanda, PA and raised $320 for the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital helping children with pediatric cancer.

* Tommy Wildfire Rich’s Wrestling School in Myrtle Beach, BC did a food drive from November 6-14. Numerous boxes of non-perishable and canned food were donated to local charities along with fresh chickens from a local merchant, Fieldale Farms.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling held it annual food drive at its November 18 Harper’s Ferry, WV event and collected 113 pounds of food for Jefferson County Community Ministries.

* IWA Vintage Pro Wrestling and DAWG held a benefit event on November 18 at The Alms Center in Bridgeton, NJ for CASA. Nearly $100 was raised that will help the organization that advocates on behalf of abused and neglected children who are struggling in foster care.

* All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada again held Headlock on Hunger on November 18 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV. They EXCEEDED their goal of enough collected for TEN THOUSAND MEALS.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling again helped the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA. 300 toys were donated.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling presented “Thanksgiving Turmoil 2” on November 23 in Hazard, KY at AB Combs Elementary School, AND presented “Blue & Black Friday” on November 24 in Jackson, KY at Breathitt County High School, collecting toys for their annual Toy Drive. At least 500 toys and $500 were collected.

* Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling presents “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 25 for the fourth consecutive year at the Departure Bay Activity Center in Nanaimo, BC, VIPW collected 3 huge canned and non-perishable bins of food for the local Loaves and Fishes food bank.

* All Star Wrestling/West Virginia returned to Madison, WV on Black Friday (November 24th). Santa again collected numerous bags of toys and $100 for The Nice List.

To add to what was raised, “Santa” actively participated on Black Friday, as he carried “The List of Santa” which had papers on it that were divided in half for the Nice List and the Naughty List. As kids, approached Santa asked them for their name and put them on the Nice List. On the Naughty List were most of the heels of the show (faces on the Nice List). During some of the matches, Santa walked up towards the entrance ramp and would “take notes”. It led to heel Rocky Rage making a crotch chop at Santa and the crowd chanting “Rocky’s on the naughty list” At the end of the show, Rocky and his faction #SRO was presented with some coal for being on the naughty list.

* Classic Championship Wrestling returned to Lebanon, PA on November 24 for Blood, Sweat, and Chairs, collecting toys for Toys for Tots.

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse presented November Bash on November 26 at the Oshawa Legion Branch 43, Oshawa, ON. This year’s November Bash supported Feed The Street and Cold Foot Canada, with non perishable goods and clothing collected at the show. The effort will continue in January as well.

* Delmarva Wrestling Digest and Kentucky Fried Chicken of Seaford, DE presented their third annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive featuring Ring of Honor Superstars “Dem Boys” Jay & Mark Briscoe and some of Delmarva’s top independent talent on Wednesday, November 29 which produced nine industrial size trash bags full of toys…and counting.

December

* Christian Wrestling Association International and Cody Hawk Pro Wrestling Training Camp presented Warehouse Wars on Friday, December 1 at 1930 Fairgrove Ave, Hamilton, OH. 25 to 30 cases of food were collected. The promotion will do another collection in December, and hopes to collect 100 cases by the end of December. The event featured live pro wrestling with the stars of the CWAI & the students of Cody Hawk’s Pro Wrestling Training Camp.

* Eastern Panhandle Pro Wrestling presented HARDCORE Christmas in Kearneysville, WV. in cooperation with Ghostbusters Tri-State Division, as part of a Christmas Toy Drive for Community Children.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling returned to Pitt Meadows, BC on December 1 with proceeds benefiting Diabetes Canada.

* MCW Pro Wrestling presented “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show in December 1 in Joppa, MD, and hundreds of new toys and games.

* Harley Race’s World League Wrestling presented Christmas Bash 2017 on December 2 in Troy. MO, raising both monetary and food donations for the local community food pantry The Bread For Life Food Pantry.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling did its final Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots show (of three shows yearly) in Columbus, IN on December 2. Despite the Columbus Festival of Lights which drew around 10,000 people, $400 cash, $600 in toys was collected with more from a local sponsor who collected at their business. For the year as a whole (3 shows), Hoosier Pro Wrestling collected over $3000 in toys and cash.

* Crossfire Wrestling returned to St. Catharines, ON on December 2 for Jingle Bell Brawl, $1740 was raised for the Niagara Peninsula Children’s Foundation.

* Wrestling for Charity presented “Fight for Daniel” on December 2 at the Claremore Community Center, Claremore, OK to benefit the families of children fighting childhood cancer.

* Monster Factory Pro Wrestling returned on December 2 to the Monster Factory in Paulsboro, NJ, and got at least a box of toys for the Toys for Tots collection at the show.

* United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, held its annual Toys for Tots event on December 2. 12 dozen full boxes of toys and 9 bikes were collected, as well as 30 stockings for the people of the Houston and Puerto Rico regions. The promotion also began a clothing drive to help the homeless.

* The Delaware/South Jersey based ECWA held its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ. Two Toys for Tots boxes, plus one big bag were collected.

* Chinlock Wrestling returned to Kingston, ON on December 2 for its annual holiday charity show to benefit Youth Diversion and Family and Children’s Services’ Tree of Hope campaign, raising $25,715 in an event featuring Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

* Ring Wars Carolina returned to Lumberton, NC on December 2, collecting donations of gift cards were accepted as admission, and donated to area flood victims.

* Keystone State Wrestling Alliance presented Fan Fest/Toy Drive 2017 on December 2 in Pittsburgh, PA. Hundreds of toys were collected.

* American Premier Wrestling presented BRAWL 30 – Toys for Tots on December 2 at the APW Slam Center , Statesboro, GA, collecting over 300 toys.</b>

* Aspire Pro Wrestling returned to action on December 3 at the Pennsauken Youth Athletic Association, Pennsauken, NJ. 40-50 canned goods and non-perishables were collected for the South Jersey Food Bank.

* H20: HardCore Hustle Organization returned on December 8 for HOSS, a 16 person tournament at the Monroe Business Center, 1041 Glassboro Road/Building C/Suite 1 in Williamstown, NJ. The show featured a Toys for Toys collection and collected a box of toys.

* California’s Big Time Wrestling returned to Newark, CA on Friday, December 8, at the Newark Pavilion, 6430 Thornton Ave, Newark, CA collecting 200 toys with its annual holiday toy drive, Rock The Bells.

* Brew City Wrestling held its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI, collecting 75 pounds of canned and non-perishable food.

* Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde again did the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the thirteenth year in a row… another record for toys….an estimated 600, blowing last year’s total out of the water.

An incredible part of that was CZW fan Bob Manning, who drove up from near Glen Burnie, MD…northeast snowstorm be damned. Why so remarkable? He did it with $1,000 OF TOYS. A literal truckful of toys which he bought through a $865 GoFundMe. So many toys that Kathie Fitzpatrick had to make three trips to and from the venue to where toys are being stored, until delivery later this week. There were so many, she had to employ other people to help transport and store the toys, which will go to Ronald McDonald House/Cooper Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as other agencies and groups.

* United Pro Wrestling teams up with Ultimate Championship Wrestling on December 9 for a Toys for Tots Toy Drive at the National Guard Armory in Bowling Green, KY. The promotion collected two and a half bins full of toys.

* All State Championship Wrestling returned to New Egypt, NJ on December 9 at collected numerous Toys for Tots.

* Grand Slam Wrestling returned to the GSW Arena, Old Forge, PA for Jingle Brawl on December 9. Their Toys for Tots collection brought in at least 100 toys.

* Adrenaline Championship Wrestling returned to Denton, MD on December 8 for their annual Toys for Tots show, collecting over 100 toys.

—————–

* DCW Pro Wrestling presented Rumble for Glory on December 9 at the Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. Milford, DE to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

* Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling returns to Warren, MI and the Hot Rock Sports Bar and Cafe on December 10 for Hardcore With A Heart with a 5:30 pm bell time. XICW hosted its annual canned goods drive to benefit the Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit.

* Golden Corner Wrestling presented Christmas Corner in Seneca, SC on December 10 at the Bounty Land Baptist Church, 1926 Blue Ridge Blvd, Seneca, SC. The event raised money for a local fan’s medical bills, plus acted as a Toys for Tots show..

* Ontario’s Smash Wrestling presented SMASH!STIGMA! together with Wrestling With Stigma to benefit the The Peterborough AIDS Resource Network on December 10 at The Venue, Peterborough, ON.

* Championship Wrestling from Ontario presented “T’was The Fight Before Christmas” on December 10 at The Rockpile in Toronto, ON. Non-perishable foods were collected for Toronto’s Daily Bread Food bank.

* Pro Wrestling All Stars presents Christmas Classic on Friday night December 15th from The Play Atlantis in Melvindale, MI featuring former WWE star Adam Rose. This is the promotion’s annual Toys for Tots show. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event. Every child deserves a Christmas.

* Christian Wrestling Association International and Cody Hawk Pro Wrestling Training Camp presented Warehouse Wars on Friday, December 15 at 1930 Fairgrove Ave, Hamilton, OH. The promotion will do a collection of canned and non-perishable food, and hopes to collect a total 100 cases by the end of December. The event featured live pro wrestling with the stars of the CWAI & the students of Cody Hawk’s Pro Wrestling Training Camp.

* All Star Wrestling returns to Cloverdale, BC on December 15 for BodySlams for Toys to benefit the Surrey Christmas Bureau. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy and you’ll receive a free ticket to a 2018 show.

* Nueva Revelacion de Lucha Libre returns to Be A Sport Gym, 320 Etta Lane, Thomasville, NC on December 19 as Nueva Revelacion de Lucha Libre’s presents the fourth annual Lucha 4 a Toy show.

* Tommy Wildfire Rich School Of Wrestling presents “‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas” to benefit Toys for Tots on December 16 at the X Gym Sports Mall, 568 George Bishop Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC. The event features a One Night Tournament with 7 great matches featuring Tommy “Wildfire” Rich and Dangerous Doug Gilbert in a big tag team grudge match; plus Renee Michele, Papa Stro, Tim Zbyszko, and more. Donate a toy to Toys for Tots and get $2 off your ticket.

* Crossfire Wrestling comes to Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King Street East, Hamilton, ON on December 16 with an 8:00 pm bell time in a benefit for Mission Services Men’s Shelter and Addiction Services.

* Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 16 show in Admore, OK. They are also working on starting a partnership with Vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling presents its annual Wrestling For Hunger show in New Westminster, BC on December 16. 7:30 pm bell time (doors open at 7:00 pm)

* NWL/HoPWF Wrestling returns to Martinsburg, WV on December 16, at The Wherehouse, Martinsburg, WV with a 7:30 pm bell time. The Holiday Season Toy Drive for Children In Need, Inc. collection takes place.

* DWI Wrestling returns to Riverview, FL on December 16 for a Toys 4 Tots show with a 2:00 pm bell time at the Rivercrest Club House, 11560 Ramble Creek Dr, Riverview, FL as it brings you the fifth Toys For Tots show. Admission is an unwrapped toy or new stuffed animal for a girl or boy.

* Georgia Wrestling Extreme presents its first Annual Holiday Throwdown and Toy Drive on December 16 in Albany, GA. Tickets are only $10, ($7 with any unwrapped Toy) kids 5 and under are free. Special appearances by Scott Hudson and Jimmy Rave .

* Miracle in Greektown takes place December 17 in Toronto, ON to benefit the John Howard Society of Toronto, which provides addiction/harm reduction services, domestic violence services and more

* Northeast Wrestling returns to the NEW Arena, 40 Peck Road, Bethany, CT on Sunday, December 17 for King of Bethany (rescheduled from December 9). This is Northeast Wrestling’s annual holiday spectacular and a Toys for Tots – Fundraising event. The Marines will be in attendance that day. The promotion asks all of its fans to help those in need to bring an unwrapped toy and support Toys for Tots this holiday season.

* H20: HardCore Hustle Organization returns to action on December 22 for HOSS, for ” A Christmas Classic 2″ at the Monroe Business Center, 1041 Glassboro Road/Building C/Suite 1 in Williamstown, NJ. The show will feature a Toys for Toys collection.

* Keystone Championship Wrestling presents “Slay Bells Ring”, a Toys for Tots show, on December 23 at the Darby Recreation Center, 1022 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA.

* Great Canadian Wrestling returns to Oshawa, ON on December 27 for “Season’s Beatings”, to benefit Simcoe Hall Settlement House with a 6:00 pm bell time. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door. Bring cans of food and get one raffle ticket for each can you bring.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did and are doing for those in need in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida…now it’s your turn to do that one small thing.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….hurry up. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)