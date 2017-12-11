Alison Brie from GLOW receives Golden Globe nomination

Alison Brie, who portrays the character of Ruth Wilder in the hit Netflix series GLOW, received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy. Brie will be fighting for the award with Pamela Adlon from Better Things, Issa Rae from Insecure, Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Frankie Shaw from SMILF. GLOW received rave reviews from fans and critics and Netflix announced a season two pick up shortly after season one was released. The Netflix Twitter account congratulated Brie, calling her the “golden lady of wrestling.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)