Alison Brie from GLOW receives Golden Globe nomination

Dec 11, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Alison Brie, who portrays the character of Ruth Wilder in the hit Netflix series GLOW, received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy. Brie will be fighting for the award with Pamela Adlon from Better Things, Issa Rae from Insecure, Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Frankie Shaw from SMILF. GLOW received rave reviews from fans and critics and Netflix announced a season two pick up shortly after season one was released. The Netflix Twitter account congratulated Brie, calling her the “golden lady of wrestling.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Sami Callihan talks BFG, Lucha Underground, The Great Muta, oVe, NXT, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal