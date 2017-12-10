wXw “Fight Forever Tour 2017” Results – 12/9/17 – Fulda, Germany
1. “Massive” Jurn Simmons defeated Michael Dante
2. Julian Pace defeated Kim Ray
3. Timothy Thatcher defeated Dirty Dragan (via Pinfall)
-Dragan challenged Thatcher to a Submission Match
4. Timothy Thatcher defeated Dirty Dragan (via Submission)
-Dragan challenged Thatcher to a Knockout Match
5. Timothy Thatcher defeated Dirty Dragan (via Knockout)
6. Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin) defeated RISE (Da Mack and Ivan Kiev)
7. wXw Women’s Championship Tournament Match
Killer Kelly defeated Jinny
8. John “Bad Bones” Klinger defeated Bobby Gunns
9. Absolute Andy vs. Marius Al-Ani (Double Disqualification)
