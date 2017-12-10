WWE cruiserweight Rich Swann arrested in Florida

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE cruiserweight Rich Swann has been arrested in Florida and is currently still in jail.

Alachua County Sheriff said that Swann was arrested around Midnight and charged with battery and false imprisonment. No bond has been listed. The 26-year-old has been working for WWE since 2015 and in November of last year, he defeated Brian Kendrick on the premiere episode of 205 Live to become the new Cruiserweight champion.

There are no more details on his arrest as of press time. Swann is married to indy wrestler Su Yung and it’s not clear if she’s the one involved in the case.

(Visited 32 times, 33 visits today)