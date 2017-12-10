Wade Barrett comments on why he was forced to stop using his Bad News Gimmick

“I was specifically told the reason I wasn’t allowed to say my catchphrase ‘I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news’ anymore was that it was getting a positive response and they wanted me to be a heel”

“I personally didn’t agree with that philosophy. I felt if they are going to cheer for me they like this, let’s go with it. I’ve never been a babyface before. The decision was made above my pay grade and that wasn’t going to be the case. Then I was Bad News Barrett but didn’t cut promos and wasn’t giving out bad news so I kept thinking to myself why be called BNB if I couldn’t give out bad news? That kind of instigated the transition into a completely different character”

“Like I say, I didn’t agree with it but it wasn’t my decision to make ultimately”

(The 434 Club)

