Wade Barrett comments on why he was forced to stop using his Bad News Gimmick

Dec 10, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I was specifically told the reason I wasn’t allowed to say my catchphrase ‘I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news’ anymore was that it was getting a positive response and they wanted me to be a heel”

“I personally didn’t agree with that philosophy. I felt if they are going to cheer for me they like this, let’s go with it. I’ve never been a babyface before. The decision was made above my pay grade and that wasn’t going to be the case. Then I was Bad News Barrett but didn’t cut promos and wasn’t giving out bad news so I kept thinking to myself why be called BNB if I couldn’t give out bad news? That kind of instigated the transition into a completely different character”

“Like I say, I didn’t agree with it but it wasn’t my decision to make ultimately”

(The 434 Club)

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Sami Callihan talks BFG, Lucha Underground, The Great Muta, oVe, NXT, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal