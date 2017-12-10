Two WWE hall of famers undergo knee surgeries

Two WWE Hall of Famers – Madusa and Kevin Nash – underwent knee operations this week, with Madusa going for a full knee replacement. The former WWE Women’s champion said that this surgery was in addition to the one she underwent five months ago, going from partial knee to full knee replacement. The operation was performed by Dr. Brian Palumbo at Florida Orthopaedic Institute. “Now I have a full knee replacement and again it’s no frick’n joke,” Madusa wrote, congratulating her doctor for “his great cocktails” especially the one that didn’t make her vomit her guts out after surgery! Meanwhile, Nash posted a graphic photo of his stitched-up knee and said that while it’s not pretty, it’s now straight. “Let it heal and start training. Amazing process. Sore as f*** but finally fixed after 33 years,” Nash wrote. Nash is still scheduled to be part of the Raw 25th anniversary episode from the Manhattan Center in late January.

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)