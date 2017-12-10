Reason for Triple H defeating Jinder Mahal

According to Dave Meltzer in WWE’s mind even though they made Jinder Mahal WWE Champion he’s not on the level of HHH. Both men worked the match as baby faces. But HHH got more of the cheers.

HHH did put Roman Reigns over the night before in a match. But Roman Reigns is a huge star and Jinder isn’t.

Meltzer also added when WWE toured India last Jan they had two sell outs. Last nights show drew about 9,000 fans. But WWE sees it as a disappointment with all the focus they had put on India for months.

(The Spotlight)

