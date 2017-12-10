Kamala returns home after health scare

There is some good news to report on James Harris (former WWF Superstar Kamala). Harris is back home following his recent health scare.

As many of you are aware, Harris was hospitalized last month and had to undergo surgery to remove fluid from his heart and lungs. At one point, he was on life support and things did not look good but he came out of it and he’s doing better.

Harris wants everyone to know that he is going to be ok. That’s good to hear. He’s had a rough few years. Complications from diabetes have led to doctors having to amputate both of his legs.

