Former announcer shares his thoughts on a possible Hogan return to WWE

Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise via Facebook:

Rumors persist that Hulk Hogan will be coming back to WWE next year. He was terminated after a tape came out that showed his extreme comfort with the use of the N-word. One prominent commentator who thinks Hogan should come back recently told an interviewer “the guy paid his price…He lost jobs…I don’t know what more he needs to do. And why are we his judge and jury?”

What more does he need to do? How about go away and never come back? Use of the n-word is a lifetime disqualifier as far as I’m concerned.

Why are we his judge and jury? If not us, then who? Why can’t we make judgments?

