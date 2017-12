EVOLVE 96 Results – 12/9/17 – Corona, New York

1. Dominic Garrini defeated Joey Lynch

2. Kyle The Beast and Shane Mercer defeated Matt Knicks and Stevie Fierce

3. Jarek 1:20 defeated Stephen Wolf

4. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated DJZ

5. AR Fox defeated Jason Kincaid

6. Darby Allin defeated Austin Theory (w/ Priscilla Kelly)

7. EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match

Catch Point (Jaka and Tracy Williams) (c) (w/ Stokely Hathaway) vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and James Drake) (No Contest)

8. No Rope Break Match

Matt Riddle defeated Fred Yehi

9. WWN Title Match

Keith Lee (c) defeated WALTER

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)