ESPN 30 for 30: Nature Boy to air in the UK

– Fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the fantastic ESPN 30 for 30: Nature Boy documentary which aired on ESPN in the United States last month. The documentary will premiere on December 15 at 10PM GMT on BT Sport 2. 30 for 30: Nature Boy was shot over a period of two years, chronicling life of Ric Flair, highlighting the blood, sweat, tears, and sacrifice that Flair made to become the best wrestler in the world. Interviewed for this documentary are Jim Cornette, Ricky Steamboat, The Undertaker, Arn Anderson, Sting, Tony Schiavone, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Jim Ross, and many more. For those who missed the original airing in the U.S., the documentary is available on the ESPN website and mobile/TV app but a cable TV login is required to unlock the streaming.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)