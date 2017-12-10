CZW “Cage of Death 19” Results – 12/9/17 – Sewell, New Jersey

1. Ultimate Opportunity Coin Six-Way Match

Dan O’Hare and SHLAK defeated G-Raver, John Silver, Kody Rice, and Shane Sabre

2. Thumbtack Massacre Match

Matt Tremont defeated Jimmy Lloyd

3. Grudge Match

Mr. Claxton defeated Alex Colon

4. CZW Tag Team Title – Four-Way Match

The REP (Dave McCall and Nate Carter) defeated Scarlet And Graves (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) (c), Alex Reynolds and Matt Palmer,and OI4K (Dave Crist and Jake Crist)

5. David Starr defeated Ethan Page

6. NWA World Heavyweight Title Match

Nick Aldis defeated Tim Storm (c)

7. Jimmy Jacobs defeated Jimmy Havoc

8. Two-on-One Handicap Match

Chrissy Rivera and Greg Excellent defeated Ace Romero

9. CZW Wired Title Match

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (w/ Penelope Ford) defeated Joey Janela (c)

10. CZW World Heavyweight Title – Cage Of Death Three-Way Match

Rickey Shane Page (c) defeated Joe Gacy and Shane Strickland

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)