WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/9/17 – New Delhi, India

Dec 9, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Jeet Rama and Kishan Raftar defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

3. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

4. Jason Jordan defeated Elias

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Shield defeated Samoa Joe and The Bar

6. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

8. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

9. Triple H defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

