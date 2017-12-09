Michael Elgin removed from independent bookings over allegations

Michael Elgin has been removed from upcoming bookings by two independent promotions following sexual assault allegations from a woman against one of Elgin’s former students. The wrestler accused of the incident, Sean Orleans, was released by Elgin from his Glory Pro promotion last month, but it was unknown at the time why he was dismissed from the promotion. Since then, the woman has publicly addressed the incident, which she said happened in March of this year, and said Elgin tried to discredit her story and cover it up while publicly showing her support. This past weekend, Elgin said was he selling Glory Pro and deleted his Twitter account after a number of text message and DM’s of his conversations about the woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted were posted on her Twitter page. Elgin has been pulled from a number of shows including SMASH and Limitless Wrestling.

Wrestling Project





