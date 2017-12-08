WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/8/17 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1. Finn Balor defeated Samoa Joe
2. Jason Jordan defeated Bo Dallas
3. Triple Threat Match
Braun Strowman defeated Bray Wyatt and Kane
4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match
The Bar defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
5. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
6. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto
7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Roman Reigns defeated Triple H
