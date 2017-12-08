The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking Smackdown & NXT

Dec 8, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*205 Live on the Road?
*New Impact Wrestling VPs
*Latest on Ronda Rousey
*What is going on with RVD

And More!

We decided to have some fun and take a look at the idea of wrestlers & reality shows and how they would mix. We gave you some of our favorite ideas on Wrestling Reality Show ideas.

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring more drama with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn with Shane McMahon, Rusev Day gets added to Clash of Champions and More. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Ruby Riott against Sonya Deville, Johnny Gargano against Kassius Ohno and more.
Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack120717.mp3

