The Rack Radio Show Extra Podcast Total Divas Season 7 Episode 5 Review

Dec 8, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 7 Episode 5. Topics on the show included:

*Nattie becomes her parents landlord
*Drunk Sheamus
*Rusev & Lana argue about having kids
*Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss find Larry Steve

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas Season 7 Episode 5 presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra120617.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: Opinions     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Sami Callihan talks BFG, Lucha Underground, The Great Muta, oVe, NXT, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal