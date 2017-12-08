Ember Moon talks about winning the NXT women’s title

“I’ve been super-ecstatic ever since I won the championship. I worked so hard to get this, and right now I feel like the sky is the limit. As soon as I won the title, I remember having to do an interview right away. By the time I got to locker room, it was completely empty. I put the title down, I put my armor down and I just stared at the both of them. I just said to myself, ‘I finally did it.’ I finally solidified every decision that I made in my career and justified them. I just took a moment to step out of the craziness and live in that moment of happiness.”

source: WWE.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)