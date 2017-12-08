Alexa Bliss comments on her success on the main roster

“I try to take every opportunity and run with in. I’ve pretty much done what there is to do. Everyone works in the ring to hopefully, one day become champion. That’s our end goal and I’ve done that twice on each brand. My first WrestleMania was as ‘SmackDown’ Women’s champion and, hopefully, I can retain the Raw Women’s Championship long enough to have my second WrestleMania as Raw Women’s Champion. That’s why I’m constantly trying to evolve and keep going. What is there to do after this? That’s what I always think about. This can all end at any moment. I could lose the title and never get it back. So, I try to make the most of every opportunity with it.”

source: sportingnews.com





