AJPW “World’s Strongest Tag League 2017 – Day 13” Results – 12/8/17 – Nagoya, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Atsushi Aoki, Hikaru Sato, and Masanobu Fuchi defeated Atsushi Maruyama, Konaka = Pale One, and Michio Kageyama

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Kento Miyahara, Yoshitatsu, Ultimo Dragon, and Koji Iwamoto defeated Jun Akiyama, Takao Omori, Yohei Nakajima, and Yusuke Okada

3. World’s Strongest Tag League 2017

Joe Doering and Taiyo Kea [6] deeated Manabu Soya and Black Tiger VII [4]

4. World’s Strongest Tag League 2017

Daichi Hashimoto and Hideyoshi Kamitani [8] defeated TAJIRI and KAI [6]

5. World’s Strongest Tag League 2017

NEXTREAM (Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi) [6] defeated Zeus and The Bodyguard [8]

6. World’s Strongest Tag League 2017

Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa [6] defeated Ryouji Sai and Masakado [2]

—

World’s Strongest Tag League 2017 Standings:

1. Daichi Hashimoto & Hideyoshi Kamitani [10]

2. Kento Miyahara & Yoshitatsu [10]

3. Zeus & The Bodyguard [8]

3. Joe Doering & Taiyo Kea [8]

3. Suwama & Shuji Ishikawa [8]

3. Jun Akiyama & Takao Omori [8]

3. Naoya Nomura & Yuma Aoyagi [8]

8. TAJIRI & KAI [6]

9. Manabu Soya & Black Tiger VII [4]

10. Ryouji Sai & Masakado [2]

