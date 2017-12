AJPW “World’s Strongest Tag League 2017 – Day 12” Results – 12/7/17 – Takamatsu, Japan

1. 3-Way Match

Atsushi Maruyama defeated Yohei Nakajima and Ultimo Dragon

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Joe Doering, Taiyo Kea, and Kotaro Suzuki defeated Hikaru Sato, Koji Iwamoto, and Yusuke Okada

3. World’s Strongest Tag League 2017

Daichi Hashimoto and Hideyoshi Kamitani [6] defeated Ryouji Sai & Masakado [2]

4. World’s Strongest Tag League 2017

Zeus and The Bodyguard [6] defeated Manabu Soya and Black Tiger VII [4]

5. World’s Strongest Tag League 2017

TAJIRI and KAI [4] defeated Jun Akiyama and Takao Omori [8]

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi) and Yoshitatsu defeated Suwama, Shuji Ishikawa, Atsushi Aoki, and Masanobu Fuchi

World’s Strongest Tag League 2017 Standings:

1. Kento Miyahara & Yoshitatsu [10]

2. Zeus & The Bodyguard [8]

3. Daichi Hashimoto & Hideyoshi Kamitani [8]

4. Jun Akiyama & Takao Omori [8]

5. Naoya Nomura & Yuma Aoyagi [6]

6. TAJIRI & KAI [6]

7. Joe Doering & Taiyo Kea [6]

8. Suwama & Shuji Ishikawa [6]

9. Manabu Soya & Black Tiger VII [4]

10. Ryouji Sai & Masakado [2]

