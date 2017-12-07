WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/7/17 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Women Wrestle in UAE for the First Time Ever

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

3. Jason Jordan defeated Elias

4. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

5. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Shield defeated The Bar and Samoa Joe

