WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/7/17 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Women Wrestle in UAE for the First Time Ever

Dec 7, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

3. Jason Jordan defeated Elias

4. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

5. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Shield defeated The Bar and Samoa Joe

