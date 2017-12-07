WWE News and Notes

– A “Woken” Matt Hardy action figure will be released in 2018.

– WWE is test the 205 Live brand as a separate touring group in January and February. If the tour is financially successful, WWE wiil continue with it on a regular basis, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– WWE champion AJ Styles is appearing at the Autorama in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 5th.

– PWInsider reports that Scott Dawson should be able to return from injury in 4-6 weeks.

