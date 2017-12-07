Graham says he is done spending time on Roman Reigns

“Superstar” Billy Graham via Facebook:

Enough is Enough

OK fans, I am done with spending my time on Roman Reigns.

I want to thank all you great Facebook fans for your excellent

responses. Easily 99% of you folks don’t like the vibes this man

sends out there. My personal friend from Boston, Andrew DiCiaccio, is right on target when he said Seth Rollins has it all over Reigns.

Fans, Reigns has zero charisma and zero presence. Look at the presence Samoa Joe projects when he walks out to the ring. You get the feel that he is a legit badass and he is. Never do you get that same feeling when Roman Reigns walks out. One fan said, ” give hm time ” Damn brother the man has already won 3 manias over the biggest stars the WWE has. If he doesn’t have it now he never will. It is just not in his genetic make up. He is flat. Yes, of course the Rock has charisma and can cut out of sight promos. But what bugs me about the Rock is he has that ego thing, you can just feel it in the air anytime he is around.

Al Nichols is dead on with his recall of the AWA. Comparing Reigns to Bockwinkle, Wahoo, myself, and many more, no comparison, thanks Al.

People say the Taker passed the torch to Reigns when he laid down for him. Hey man, there is NO torch to pass, that is all BS.

Yes, my man HHH has put Reigns over as the 2nd coming of Christ. So what, H has to, his father-in-law is Vince, what is he suppose to say? I do know what HHH is saying under

his breath though. This guy is a drag on the WWE and will never be the Face of that organization like Cena was. Cena is warm, Reigns is cold. Cena cuts an excellent promo with the same script that Reigns gets, so don’t try to work me with that jive talk…. oh, he has to cut a promo off a script, so does everyone else. End of story.

Hey fans, check out my new painting below, holding the WWWF belt high overhead. Sold it last week, very cool looking I believe. Working on a painting of me and Dusty in the ring now. If anyone is interested in a painting like the one below, just private message me right here on my Facebook and we can talk about it.

Superstar Billy Graham





