“Cowboy” James Storm talks about leaving Impact

“It actually hasn’t become official for me, but, yes, I have left Impact Wrestling and it’s just one of those things where it just kind of felt like I did everything I can do with that company and the landscape of it has changed from the time I was there. So many people want to frown upon Dixie and Jeff and all that, but the reason I thank them and Bob Ryder is because basically if it wasn’t for those guys, there would be no ‘Cowboy’ James Storm. There might not be an AJ Styles and might not be a Bobby Roode, might not be all these other guys who got the breaks that Jeff gave us when he started up TNA Impact Wrestling back in the day.”

source: Cerrito Live





