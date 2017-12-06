Sami Callihan talks BFG, Lucha Underground, The Great Muta, oVe, NXT, more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Via Impact Wrestling presser…

Sami Callihan arrived in IMPACT Wrestling at Bound For Glory on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He made a grand arrival, naturally, jumping into the 5150 Street Fight for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship, helping Ohio Versus Everything (oVe) retain the gold.

Sami will speak about EVERYTHING.

Sami has roots in Ohio, so it shouldn’t have come as much surprise that the sadistic superstar aligned with fellow Ohio natives Jake and Dave Crist. Sami has been wrestling since 2006 and has competed around the world, including Japan this fall. In fact, he will be calling in bright and early Thursday morning, as Sami is abroad competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Sami’s worldwide wrestling journey also has included time with Washington-based DEFY Wrestling, which was recently featured on Impact! and is a showcase promotion on the GWN app.

oVe and LAX have battled in and out of the ring for months, and some eye-popping battles are forthcoming on IMPACT! which airs on Pop TV on Thursday night and on other international outlets, too.

