Matches taped for the Tribute to the Troops special

WWE taped Tribute to the Troops yesterday at San Diego. These are the matches that will be broadcasted on December 14.

Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal

The New Day and The Usos vs Rusev Day and Benjamin & Gable

Charlotte Flair vs Ruby Riott

Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James

(Visited 114 times, 114 visits today)