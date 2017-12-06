Graham on Reigns: “EGOMANIAC”

“Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following via Facebook:

EGOMANIAC

That is the only word I can think of to describe Roman Reigns

in an interview he did last night on the new WWE Network’s

Straight to the Source with Corey Graves. This egomaniac

Roman Reigns gave the following lofty self assessment of,

“You know I’m the best performer in-ring in the world right now.”

He went on to say he is WWE’s top guy every day of the week.

This guy is so full of bull sh*t, I can smell him all the 3,000 miles

away here in the desert of Phoenix, Arizona. I want to know what this guy has been smoking for real, pot maybe? He always looks half stoned and in a semi-comatose condition anyway, photo below.

One fan has written in response to Reigns, “the chicks dig him” Oh god man come on, just because the chicks dig you does that mean you are over? This guy is so full of himself he makes me sick. This is your future fans, you got to live with this 2nd Rock who thinks he is a god, Good luck.

Superstar Billy Graham

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)