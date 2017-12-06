Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will be smelling what The Rock is cooking as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that former WWE champion and the hardest working man in show business, Dwayne Johnson, will finally get his own star on the Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on December 13 at 11:30AM PT at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Hollywood and Highland.

“Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame,” producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez said. “We envision scores of photos being taken at his star by his fans.”

Johnson has been a big box office success lately and is currently #2 in the top 10 best-paid actors in Hollywood according to Forbes. His next movie with Jack Black and Kevin Hart, Jumanji, opens later this month.

