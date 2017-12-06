Dolph Ziggler teasing that he might leave WWE

Dec 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I have a very short amount of time left to figure out if I want to do that again or if there’s something to reach for. All I could reach for is fun-ass matches and tearing it down on the weekends because it doesn’t seem to be a specific great prize to be reaching for here that I can attain, so I can be patted on the back and told, ‘you’re our guy – you’re our Shawn Michaels. You’re so good at this – we can’t do this without you!’ and then kind of see a bunch of guys not in that position coast right by. So there [are] no feelings hurt. It’s a show business thing where I love it and in a very short time, I will have to decide if I need to go away and do my own thing or if I need to find a different role here. Gatekeeper is a great spot for someone who hasn’t been world champion, who doesn’t excel at the seven out of the possible eight things you can do here as a sports entertainer and it’s really weird that I can’t get more, but trust me when I say I’m knocking on the door every other day and almost demanding it, so we will see what happens in a very short while, but I would love to keep doing this, just at a different level and I need to know that the company is on my side with taking it to another level, so I can give back and help at another level.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

