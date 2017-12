WWE stocks reach new 52-week hight

– WWE stocks hit a new 52-year high today, trading as much as $29.34 earlier in the day before closing at $29.07. That figure is just a bit off the all-time high of WWE stocks since October 2000. In March 2014, stocks traded the highest at $31.98. With today’s closing, WWE has a market cap of $2.22 billion.

