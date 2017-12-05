USA Network announces WWE Holiday Week starting December 11

USA Network today announced the annual WWE Week, this year titled WWE Holiday Week, with five different broadcasts every day including a movie from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

WWE Holiday Week starts on Monday December 11 with Monday Night Raw from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. On Tuesday it is Smackdown Live from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. On Wednesday, NXT from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, will air for the first time ever on USA Network. This is billed as a one-hour NXT special.

On Thursday, WWE and USA Network present the two-hour Tribute to the Troops, taking place from the Naval Base San Diego. Immediately following Tribute to the Troops, USA Network’s series Damnation will premiere an all-new episode guest starring WWE Superstar Luke Harper.

WWE Holiday Week concludes on Friday with an airing of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island at 6:30PM EST starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

