RVD files documents in his ongoing divorce proceedings

According to The Blast, Rob Van Dam has filed documents in his ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged wife Sonya, regarding the financial settlement and support between the two. He is currently arguing that he should pay less than what Sonya is asking for because he no longer lives the lifestyle he used to. RVD claims that on November 12, 2016, he suffered a concussion that ’caused visual impairment’ and has ‘disqualified me from working for the WWE.’ He also says that his merchandising contract with WWE ended in July 2017, and will not be renewed due to his injuries.

