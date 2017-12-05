Roman Reigns talks about his position in WWE

“It’s been an awesome roller-coaster ride and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me. I am grateful for all the opportunities and the things I have been able to enjoy and achieve. It’s been a great run thus far. I never look at it as being the next anybody, I just want to be first Roman Reigns. It’s very flattering, you’re in good company when you are being compared to John Cena and Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), but all I can be is me, all I can be is Roman Reigns and that’s all I want to be.”

source: sport360.com

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)