John Gaburick leaving Impact Wrestling

PWInsider.com is reporting that John “Big” Gaburick, Impact’s Executive Vice President of Television Production, will be leaving the company in January 2018 after four and a half years.

Gaburick signed a deal with TNA in June 2013, just a month after he left WWE. He worked for WWE for 13 years prior to his job with TNA. Gaburick oversaw management and production of television, marketing and advertising production, special projects and digital assets.

PWInsider adds that after Anthem took over Impact Wrestling from Dixie Carter, they kept him there in a consultant role and working television tapings. Gaburick knew his time in the company was coming to an end and had already been working on projects outside Impact.

