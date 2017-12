12/4/17 Raw viewership up

Raw this week did an average of 2,813,000 viewers, up 54,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

Hour one did 3,147,000 viewers, then dropped to 2,862,000 in the second hour, before closing the night way low at 2,430,000 viewers. Raw lost a massive 717,000 viewers from hour one to hour three.

The show was #3, #5, and #6 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

