WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 12/3/17 – Monterrey, Mexico

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

2. Mojo Rawley and Rowan defeated Tye Dillinger and Zack Ryder

3. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Sin Cara

4. Randy Orton defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin and The New Day (w/Xavier Woods)

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

