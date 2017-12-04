WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/3/17 – Anaheim, California

Dec 4, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Bray Wyatt defeated Matt Hardy

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, and Dash Wilder

3. Asuka defeated Alicia Fox

4. Elias defeated Jason Jordan

5. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows)

6. Tag Team Match (w/Mickie James as the Special Guest Referee)
Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Shield defeated Samoa Joe and The Bar

Post Category: News, Results

